By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK, July 2 Investors pulled $3 billion in
assets from Pacific Investment Management Co's flagship fund in
June, compared with $2.7 billion the previous month, in another
sign Pimco is stabilizing since last fall's departure of star
manager Bill Gross.
The Pimco Total Return Fund had cash withdrawals
of $5.6 billion in April and $7.3 billion in March, according to
the Newport Beach, California-based firm. Assets in the fund
have plunged to $102.8 billion from a peak of $293 billion in
April 2013.
The Pimco Income Fund, overseen by Pimco Group Chief
Investment Officer Dan Ivascyn who succeeded Gross, continues to
see huge investor appetite, posting about $1.7 billion in
inflows in June, according to Pimco's website on Thursday.
In the multi-sector bond category, the $47.4 billion Pimco
Income Fund, is outperforming 98 percent of its peer
category. The fund is posting returns of 3.06 percent and
outperforming its category by 2.34 percentage points. On a
12-month basis, Pimco Income returned 3.76 percent,
outperforming peers by 4.38 percentage points and surpassing 98
percent of its peers.
"The Income Fund has continued its strong record in the
first half and remains one of the better Pimco alternatives with
a stable management team," said Todd Rosenbluth, director of ETF
& Mutual Fund Research at S&P Capital IQ.
Pimco CEO Douglas Hodge said last week at the Morningstar
Investment Conference: "We recognize that the organizational
changes that have taken place at Pimco over the last 18 months
have created change and created uncertainty and anxiety" among
clients.
On Sept. 26, Gross shocked the investment world by leaving
his post to join smaller rival Janus Capital Group Inc.
The move followed record outflows from Pimco's flagship
portfolio and clashes with other top executives.
Gross's exit, eight months after his top deputy Mohamed
El-Erian quit amid acrimony, quickened speculation in the bond
market about leadership uncertainties and accelerating outflows
at one of the largest bond firms.
But those jitters have diminished and led to better flow
patterns, Hodge said, helped by steady performance. The Pimco
Total Return Fund is surpassing 80 percent of its
intermediate-term peer category so far this year.
"As we look at the last two or three months, we're starting
to see the arrows come back up. I think that's the resolution of
the uncertainty," Hodge said.
With $1.59 trillion in assets under management, Pimco
remains one of the most influential fixed income managers.
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Diane Craft and David
Gregorio)