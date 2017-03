March 28 The Pimco Total Return Fund, the world's largest bond fund run by Bill Gross, is trailing 87 percent of its peers so far this year despite returning to gains after a rough 2013, Morningstar data show on Friday.

The Pimco Total Return fund is posting returns of 1.28 percent so far this year as of March 27, trailing the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index by 75 basis points, according to Morningstar. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by James Dalgleish)