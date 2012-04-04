April 4 PIMCO's Bill Gross, who runs the world's
largest bond fund, said on Wednesday his heavy exposure in
agency mortgage-backed securities is more a bet on interest
rates remaining at exceptionally low levels than an extension of
quantitative easing.
Agency mortgage-backed securities provide higher yields and
look attractive if the Federal Reserve keeps its short-term
interest rate "where it is through 2014," Gross told CNBC
television.
Gross has increased his $252 billion Total Return Fund's
exposure to mortgage-backed securities (MBS) to 52
percent in February from 50 percent in January. In October, the
fund's exposure to MBS was just 38 percent.
That said, Gross isn't taking a third round of quantitative
easing off the table despite the minutes from the latest Federal
Reserve meeting. Wednesday, Gross said on Twitter: "Without QE,
the financial markets & then the economy will falter."
U.S. stocks tumbled on Wednesday as investors digested
minutes from the latest Fed meeting published Tuesday suggesting
further monetary stimulus action is unlikely.
Fed policymakers appear less keen to launch a fresh round of
monetary stimulus as the U.S. economy improves, according to
minutes for the central bank's March meeting.
The Fed policymakers noted recent signs of slightly stronger
growth but remained cautious about a broad pick up in U.S.
economic activity, focusing heavily on a still elevated jobless
rate.
However, the minutes suggest the appetite for another dose
of quantitative easing, so-called QE3, has waned significantly.
Last week, Gross, who also shares the co-chief investment
officer title with Mohamed El-Erian, said on Twitter: "#Fed
likely to hint @ QE3 in April meeting."
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Andrew Hay)