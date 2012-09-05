By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Sept 5 Bill Gross, founder and
co-chief investment officer of bond giant PIMCO, said in his
September investment outlook that low returns for banks and
other lenders will lead to reduced lending and a scaling back of
operations in coming years.
Gross, whose Pacific Investment Management Co had $1.82
trillion in assets as of June 30, wrote that weak returns for
banks and the "overleveraged" condition of borrowers has brought
the global economy to a tipping point.
For some time now, Gross has been sounding a somber note
about the economy and prospects for economic growth. In his last
investor letter, he talked about the death of equities and the
prospect for mediocre returns for both bonds and stocks.
"When credit is priced such that carry is no longer as
profitable at a customary amount of leverage/risk, then the
system will stall, list, or perhaps even tip over," Gross wrote.
Gross wrote that credit "is what makes the global economy
go" and that financial institutions such as banks, insurance
companies, and investment firms will lose their incentive to
lend at low rates and cut back on lending and enact more austere
measures.
"In the process, (financial institutions) lay off, instead
of hire new workers; close branch offices or even ATM machines
by the thousands as did Bank of America recently; and yes,
ultimately reduce the rate of lending or credit growth which
propelled the global economy so effortlessly over the past
century," Gross wrote.
The U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks may be "to
blame" for the "current shipwreck," wrote Gross, and their plans
to inject liquidity into the financial system have backfired.
Gross, who runs the world's largest bond fund, the PIMCO
Total Return Fund, which has $272.5 billion in assets
as of August 31 and attracted about $1.29 billion in inflows
last month, according to Morningstar.
Gross wrote that reduced lending habits and a new "age of
inflation" will lead to weaker returns on both stocks and bonds,
which was the main point in his August letter.
"The age of credit expansion which led to double-digit
portfolio returns is over. The age of inflation is upon us,
which typically provides a headwind, not a tailwind, to
securities price - both stocks and bonds," Gross wrote.
Gross recommended that younger investors own more stocks and
that investors in their 60s own more bonds while avoiding high
fees on mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.