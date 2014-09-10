NEW YORK, Sept 10 The Pimco Total Return Fund,
overseen by Bill Gross, decreased its U.S. government-related
holdings for a third straight month in August to 41 percent from
45 percent in July, Pimco's website said on Wednesday.
The Pimco Total Return Fund left its mortgage holdings in
August at 20 percent, but down from 22 percent in June, Pimco
added.
Pimco Total Return Fund's money market and net cash
equivalents exposure stood at negative 1 percent in August, from
negative 8 percent in July, the Newport Beach, California bond
firm said.
Meanwhile, the Pimco Total Return Fund's U.S. credit
holdings were increased slightly to 13 percent in August from 12
percent the previous month, Pimco added.
