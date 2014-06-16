By Jennifer Ablan
| NEW YORK, June 16
roughly $1 trillion in assets by European banks represents a
"significant investment opportunity" in residential and
commercial real estate as well as corporate securities, Dan
Ivascyn, one of Pimco's deputy chief investment officers, said
on Monday.
Pacific Investment Management Co, which oversees $1.94
trillion in assets under management as of March 31, said
European banks entered the financial crisis with materially more
leverage than U.S. banks, and economic growth in Europe has
lagged the United States.
"Consequently, European banks have a lot further to go in
deleveraging their balance sheets," said Ivascyn, who manages
the $35.7 billion Pimco Income Fund. "Over the next few years we
expect to see European banks continue their strategy of asset
dispositions and capital raises to deleverage their balance
sheets."
Ivascyn, who is head of Pimco's mortgage credit portfolio
management team and a lead portfolio manager for Pimco's credit
hedge fund and mortgage opportunistic strategies, said in a Q&A
report on the company's website: "The prolonged and significant
dislocation in some legacy structured products will continue to
result in investment opportunities.
"Compared with the pre-crisis environment, the number of
assets getting securitized and then rated by ratings agencies
has fallen sharply, which has led to significant opportunities
for investors that are not constrained by ratings," he said.
As for economic growth, Pimco said the regulatory
environment will remain significantly more restrictive than what
the bond giant would have observed in the past. That,
consequently, "will impede the loosening of credit standards in
both mortgages and other forms of consumer credit," Ivascyn
said. "Given this backdrop, we have not seen, nor do we expect
to see, a material loosening in credit standards, which was
typical in prior economic recoveries. As long as credit growth
remains muted, this will be a headwind for economic growth."
