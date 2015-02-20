NEW YORK Feb 20 Ex-Pimco chief economist Paul
McCulley said on Friday that he made the decision to step down
from his position the weekend after Bill Gross, then chief
investment officer, resigned from the firm on September 26.
"I made the decision to step down from this position over
the weekend after Bill resigned on September 26: The existential
reason I took the job had left the building," McCulley told
Reuters in an email statement. "Today represents the
implementation of that decision, reflecting sufficient passage
of time not to be distractive of a firm that will always be
special in my heart."
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan)