By Jennifer Ablan
| NEW YORK, June 8
NEW YORK, June 8 One of the most popular
actively managed ETFs, the Pimco Total Return Active
Exchange-Traded Fund, posted cash withdrawals of $42.5
million in May, leaving assets under management at $2.57
billion, Morningstar said on Wednesday.
The outflows last month for the fund, also known as BOND,
bring total cash withdrawals to $91 million year-to-date,
Morningstar data show.
The Pimco Total Return Active ETF, an actively managed
intermediate-term ETF intended to mimic the strategy of Pimco's
flagship mutual fund and once run by Pimco co-founder Bill
Gross, hit its peak in assets under management in April 2013
with $5.2 billion.
By comparison, the actively managed SPDR DoubleLine Total
Return Tactical ETF, which competes directly with BOND, has
attracted $616 million year-to-date with assets now at $2.43
billion, making it the second-largest actively managed
intermediate-term bond ETF, Morningstar said. The fund, which
posted inflows of $109 million last month, is led by Jeffrey
Gundlach, Philip Barach and Jeffrey Sherman.
"TOTL has been the better performer in 2016 of the duo of
actively managed ETFs and the one with a long-tenured management
team," said Todd Rosenbluth, director of ETF & Mutual Fund
Research at S&P Global Market Intelligence. "Investors are
familiar with both firms' active bond products, but the ETFs are
following the same trend of their mutual fund siblings. PIMCO's
recent mutual fund flows problems have spilled over into the ETF
market this year."
Rosenbluth added that DoubleLine is benefitting from a large
distribution partner in State Street Global Advisors "that has
well-established ETF relationships with institutional investors
and wirehouse firms."
A spokesman for Pimco did not immediately respond to calls
and emails seeking comment.
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Tom Brown)