(Adds Pimco declined to comment)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK, June 8 One of the most popular
actively managed ETFs, the Pimco Total Return Active
Exchange-Traded Fund, posted cash withdrawals of $42.5
million in May, leaving assets under management at $2.57
billion, Morningstar said on Wednesday.
The outflows for the fund, known as BOND, bring total cash
withdrawals to $91 million year-to-date, Morningstar data show.
Assets under management by the fund, an actively managed
intermediate-term ETF intended to mimic the strategy of Pimco's
flagship mutual fund and once run by Pimco co-founder Bill
Gross, are down by roughly half from a peak of $5.2 billion
reached in April 2013.
By comparison, the actively managed SPDR DoubleLine Total
Return Tactical ETF, known as TOTL and which competes
directly with BOND, has attracted $616 million year-to-date with
assets now at $2.43 billion, making it the second-largest
actively managed intermediate-term bond ETF, Morningstar said.
The fund, which posted inflows of $109 million last month, is
led by Jeffrey Gundlach, Philip Barach and Jeffrey Sherman.
"TOTL has been the better performer in 2016 of the duo of
actively managed ETFs and the one with a long-tenured management
team," said Todd Rosenbluth, director of ETF and mutual fund
research at S&P Global Market Intelligence. "Investors are
familiar with both firms' active bond products, but the ETFs are
following the same trend of their mutual fund siblings. Pimco's
recent mutual fund flows problems have spilled over into the ETF
market this year."
Rosenbluth said DoubleLine is benefiting from a large
distribution partner in State Street Global Advisors "that has
well-established ETF relationships with institutional investors
and wirehouse firms."
A spokeswoman for Pimco declined to comment.
The actively managed Fidelity Total Bond ETF as
well as the passively managed funds Barclays Aggregate
index-tracking iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond,
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and the Schwab U.S.
Aggregate Bond ETF have been enjoying net inflows so
far in 2016, Morningstar data show.
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Tom Brown and Leslie
Adler)