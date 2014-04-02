April 2 Investors pulled $7.3 billion from Pacific Investment Management Co.'s U.S. open-end mutual funds in March, the 10th straight month of outflows for the Newport Beach, Calif. firm, according to Morningstar data on Wednesday.

Pimco, overseen by Bill Gross, had $15.45 billion of outflows from U.S. open-end mutual funds in the first quarter, Morningstar said. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan and Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish)