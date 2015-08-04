(Adds total return figures for Pimco Total Return and Pimco Income funds)

By Jennifer Ablan

NEW YORK Aug 4 Investors pulled $2.5 billion in assets from Pacific Investment Management Co's flagship fund in July, down from $3 billion the previous month, in another sign Pimco is stabilizing since last fall's departure of longtime star manager Bill Gross.

The Pimco Total Return Fund had cash withdrawals of $2.7 billion in May, $5.6 billion in April and $7.3 billion in March, according to the Newport Beach, California-based firm on Tuesday. Assets in the fund have plunged to $101 billion from a peak of $293 billion in April 2013.

In January, the Pimco Total Return had cash withdrawals of $11.6 billion.

The Pimco Income Fund, overseen by Pimco Group Chief Investment Officer Dan Ivascyn who succeeded Gross, continues to see huge investor appetite, posting about $1.4 billion in inflows in July, following about $1.7 billion in inflows in June, according to Pimco's website.

In the multisector bond category, the $47.4 billion Pimco Income Fund is outperforming 95 percent of its peer category. The fund is posting returns of 3.45 percent and outperforming its category by 2.74 percentage points. On a 12-month basis, Pimco Income returned 4.07 percent, outperforming peers by 3.88 percentage points and surpassing 97 percent of its peers.

The Pimco Total Return Fund delivered a net after fee return of 1.22 percent in the month of July, outperforming its benchmark return of 0.70 percent. Over the year-to-date period through July 31, the fund continues to produce solid relative returns, posting 1.56 percent after fees, compared with its benchmark return of 0.59 percent.

"We continue to experience a trend of slowing outflows where flows have normalized to levels that are considerably lower than the levels experienced during the 'Taper Tantrum' environment of the 2nd and 3rd quarters of 2013," Pimco, a unit of Germany's Allianz SE said in a statement. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)