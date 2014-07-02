BRIEF-Xcel Energy launches its largest Upper Midwest wind investment
* Says is proposing a combination of owned projects and power purchase agreements representing more than $2.5 billion in capital investments
NEW YORK, July 2 The Pimco Total Return Fund, the world's largest bond fund run by Bill Gross, had net outflows of $4.5 billion in June, marking its 14th straight month of outflows, according to Morningstar data on Wednesday.
The Pimco Total Return Fund had $225 billion in assets under management at the end of June, Morningstar said.
The Pimco Total Return ETF had net inflows of $33 million in June, breaking its outflow streak, Morningstar said. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Cobaltech acquires Werner Lake East cobalt property in Ontario
* Dow down 0.03 pct, S&P down 0.11 pct, Nasdaq up 0.02 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)