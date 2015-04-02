Earnings, deal talk drive European share rebound, DAX stands out
* EDP gains on plan to buy out renewables subsidiary (Adds details, closing prices)
NEW YORK, April 2 Investors yanked another $7.3 billion from the Pimco Total Return Fund last month, Pimco said on Thursday, in the latest indication the firm's flagship fund is still reeling six months after co-founder Bill Gross's exit.
March's outflow, the 23rd straight month of withdrawals, compared with $8.6 billion the previous month. The fund had assets under management of $117.4 billion at the end of March, down from a peak of $292.9 billion in April 2013. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* EDP gains on plan to buy out renewables subsidiary (Adds details, closing prices)
WASHINGTON, March 28 A U.S. bank regulator has flunked Wells Fargo on a national scorecard for community lending, the lender said on Tuesday as it tries to repair its reputation after a phony-accounts scandal.