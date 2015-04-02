(Adds Ben Bernanke participation in Pimco's Cyclical Forums)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK, April 2 Investors yanked $7.3 billion
from the Pimco Total Return Fund in March as Pimco's flagship
fund continued to reel six months after the exit of co-founder
Bill Gross.
March's outflow, reported by Pimco on Thursday, marked the
23rd straight month of withdrawals, and compared with $8.6
billion the previous month. The fund had assets under management
of $117.4 billion at the end of March, a 60 percent drop from a
peak of $292.9 billion in April 2013.
The Pimco Total Return Fund remains the world's largest bond
fund, although it is now only slightly bigger than the Vanguard
Total Bond Market Index fund, which has assets of $116.8
billion, according to Morningstar data.
Improving portfolio performance since Gross's sudden
departure on Sept. 26 has been overshadowed by the net cash
withdrawals.
"I'm surprised that outflows are continuing this strong as
performance has been pretty good," said David Schawel, vice
president and portfolio manager of Square 1 Financial.
"Investors seem to be overreacting to the outflows, causing a
self-fulfilling cycle. Investors are seeing the outflows and for
whatever reason it's causing them concern about being in the
fund."
In the first three months of the year, the Pimco Total
Return Fund delivered a net after-fee return of 2.22 percent,
outperforming its benchmark by 61 basis points and generating
excess returns of 68 basis points above the Morningstar
Intermediate Term Bond Average.
In the six months ending March 31, the fund returned 3.56
percent, which was above its benchmark and 90 basis points above
the Morningstar category.
In an interview with Reuters last month, Pimco Group Chief
Investment Officer Dan Ivascyn said: "We expected some of these
(outflows) to ripple through the new year."
Pimco, which had $1.68 trillion in assets under management
as of Dec. 31, has been aggressively trying to reassure clients
through meetings, conference calls and advertisements that the
firm remains committed to the same investment strategies.
It also has been bolstering its leadership ranks over the
last year since the departure of former Chief Executive Mohamed
El-Erian, the result of a falling out over Gross' leadership
style and investment strategy.
In February, Pimco hired former Morgan Stanley chief
economist Joachim Fels as its global economic adviser and a
managing director.
And last month, Ben Bernanke, the former Federal Reserve
chairman, participated in Pimco's Cyclical Forum at its
headquarters in Newport Beach, California. It was Bernanke's
second appearance at Pimco's forum following his December
attendance.
