BRIEF-Northland Power says Nordsee One offshore wind project achieves first power
* Confirmed that first wind turbine installed on 332 MW offshore wind farm has successfully started to generate power
NEW YORK, April 7 The Pimco Unconstrained Bond Fund posted $660 million in net cash withdrawals for March, bringing its year-to-date outflows to $1.7 billion, according to Morningstar data on Tuesday.
The fund, which was run by Pimco co-founder Bill Gross from December 2013 until his stunning exit from the firm last September, had record outflows of roughly $16 billion in 2014, Morningstar data show.
At the end of March, the Pimco Unconstrained Bond Fund had assets under management of $9.76 billion, down from $11.47 billion at the end of 2014.
SAO PAULO, March 31 Odebrecht Óleo & Gás SA, the offshore oil drilling firm owned by Brazil's Odebrecht SA , said on Friday that it will make on April 7 an interest bond payment and that a relevant group of bondholders agreed to provide the Brazilian firm with temporary cash flow relief.