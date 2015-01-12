(Adds net outflow details on Unconstrained Bond, byline)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK Jan 12 Pacific Investment Management
Co has named Marc Seidner, chief investment officer for
non-traditional strategies, lead portfolio manager of the Pimco
Unconstrained Bond Fund, the firm said in a regulatory
filing on Monday.
Seidner will be the main manager, effective immediately,
with the support of Mohsen Fahmi and Daniel Ivascyn, who have
been managing the fund since September 2014, the filing added.
Ivascyn, the Group CIO at Pimco, oversees Seidner and five other
chief investment officers.
Unconstrained bond funds have become some of the most
popular investment vehicles over the last year as they have the
flexibility to invest in all types of bond securities globally
and often invest in credit rather than interest-rate sensitive
assets.
However, the Pimco Unconstrained Bond Fund, which co-founder
Bill Gross took over in December 2013 up until his stunning exit
in September 2014, had seen record outflows of roughly $16
billion as of the end of 2014, according to Morningstar data. At
the end of last year, the Pimco Unconstrained Bond Fund's assets
under management stood at $11.47 billion.
Seidner, who is head of portfolio management in the New York
office and a member of the Investment Committee, rejoined the
Newport Beach, California-based Pimco in November 2014 after
serving as head of fixed income at GMO LLC. He will not be
replacing anyone at Unconstrained Bond.
Seidner, who was a senior portfolio manager at Pimco from
2009 to 2014, resigned just hours before Pimco shocked the asset
management world one year ago by announcing the departure of
former Chief Executive Mohamed El-Erian, the result of a falling
out over Gross's leadership style and investment strategy.
Long considered to be in line to succeed Gross as the firm's
top investment executive, El-Erian was also a close confidant of
Seidner.
In a separate filing on Monday, Pimco said Saumil Parikh,
managing director and generalist portfolio manager, was leaving
the firm to pursue other opportunities.
"Consistent with industry norms, typically during this time
of year a small number of individuals make decisions to leave
the firm, either to pursue opportunities in our industry, or for
other reasons. We thank Saumil for his contributions and wish
him success going forward," Douglas Hodge, Pimco's chief
executive officer, said in a statement.
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Leslie Adler and Chris
Reese)