(Adds comment from Marc Seidner in paragraphs 8-11)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK Jan 12 Pacific Investment Management
Co has named Marc Seidner, chief investment officer for
non-traditional strategies, lead portfolio manager of the Pimco
Unconstrained Bond Fund, the firm said in a regulatory
filing on Monday.
Seidner will be the main manager, effective immediately,
with the support of Mohsen Fahmi and Daniel Ivascyn, who have
been managing the fund since September, the filing said.
Ivascyn, group chief investment officer at Pimco, oversees
Seidner and five other chief investment officers.
Unconstrained bond funds have become some of the most
popular investment vehicles over the last year because they have
the flexibility to invest in all types of bond securities
globally and often invest in credit rather than interest-rate
sensitive assets.
But the Pimco Unconstrained Bond Fund, which Pimco
co-founder Bill Gross took over in December 2013 until his
stunning exit last September, had record outflows of roughly $16
billion in 2014, according to Morningstar data. At the end of
last year, the Pimco Unconstrained Bond Fund's assets under
management stood at $11.47 billion.
Seidner, who is head of portfolio management in Pimco's New
York office and a member of the firm's Investment Committee,
rejoined Pimco in November after serving as head of fixed income
at GMO LLC. He will not be replacing anyone at Unconstrained
Bond.
Seidner had been a senior portfolio manager at Pimco from
2009 to 2014. He resigned in January 2014 just hours before
Pimco shocked the asset management world with the announcement
of the departure of Chief Executive Mohamed El-Erian, the result
of a falling out over Gross's leadership style and investment
strategy.
Long considered to be in line to succeed Gross as Pimco's
top investment executive, El-Erian was also a close confidant of
Seidner.
A month and a half after Gross left Pimco, Seidner returned.
"This continues to be an environment where investors are
confronted with diverging trends in global economic growth and
central bank policies combined with generally narrow risk premia
across most financial assets," Seidner told Reuters in an email.
"That said, we currently find good value in some segments of
the fixed income marketplace that have underperformed recently
including inflation protected bonds, select emerging market
opportunities, and we continue to favor long-dollar positions
versus the euro and the yen."
He declined to go into specifics about his return.
In a separate filing on Monday, Pimco said Saumil Parikh,
managing director and generalist portfolio manager, was leaving
to pursue other opportunities.
"Consistent with industry norms, typically during this time
of year a small number of individuals make decisions to leave
the firm, either to pursue opportunities in our industry, or for
other reasons. We thank Saumil for his contributions and wish
him success going forward," Douglas Hodge, Pimco's chief
executive officer, said in a statement.
Parikh was a co-manager of the Pimco Unconstrained Bond
Fund. He was also a member of the Investment Committee and led
Pimco's cyclical economic forums. Pimco oversaw $1.87 trillion
in assets under management, as of Sept. 30.
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Leslie Adler, Chris
Reese and Ken Wills)