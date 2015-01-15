(Adds detail on Gene Sperling, Pimco)

NEW YORK Jan 15 Pacific Investment Management Co has hired Gene Sperling, a former economic adviser to two U.S. presidents, as a consultant on U.S. economic policy issues, the investment management firm said on Thursday.

Sperling will participate in Pimco's economic forums, provide input to the firm's Investment Committee, work with the firm's portfolio management group and engage clients around the world.

Sperling was the first person to serve as the director of the National Economic Council and assistant to the president for economic policy in two White House administrations, serving in those roles for both the Clinton and Obama administrations.

"U.S. policy issues have had outsized significant influence on financial markets since the global financial crisis in 2008, and we expect Gene's policy insights and analysis to be valuable contributions to Pimco's investment process," said Daniel Ivascyn, Pimco's group chief investment officer.

The Newport Beach, California-based Pimco, a unit of Allianz SE, has gone through a leadership management shakeup since early 2014 with the departure of its former Chief Executive Officer Mohamed El-Erian and eight months later its co-founder Bill Gross. Pimco had assets under management of $1.87 trillion as of Sept. 30. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Diane Craft and Lisa Shumaker)