April 4 Mercer Investment Management, Inc. has terminated Pacific Investment Management Company LLC and Western Asset Management Company as subadvisors to the Mercer Core Fixed Income Fund, effective immediately, according to an SEC filing on Thursday.

Reuters reported on Monday that Pimco was also removed as the subadvisor of two bond funds totaling $3.7 billion offered by ING U.S. Investment Management, according to another regulatory filing. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by James Dalgleish)