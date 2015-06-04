(Adds quotes from Peters; IMF annual assessment)
NEW YORK, June 4 Greg Peters, who helps manage
more than $558 billion in assets as senior portfolio manager at
Prudential Fixed Income, said on Thursday that the Prudential
Investment unit began purchasing 10-year Treasuries as the
securities have become more attractively priced.
Peters said the firm began buying the notes when the yield
was 2.25 percent and added more during this week's sell-off. On
Thursday, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was around 2.33
percent.
"I have stated since November that the range is 1.75 percent
to 2.25 percent on the 10-year," he told Reuters. "I think the
bottom of the range needs be adjusted to 1.85 percent."
Peters reiterated that the U.S. Federal Reserve would raise
benchmark interest rates more gradually.
"My operating premise, once again, is really later, lower,
longer," said Peters, a former Morgan Stanley chief
global asset strategist who sounded an early alarm about the
financial crisis.
Peters told the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit in
New York last November: "If anything, any movement by the Fed
will not be in the middle half of the year, but later than
that."
The International Monetary Fund said in its annual
assessment of the economy on Thursday that the Fed should delay
a rate hike until there are signs of a pickup in wages and
inflation, which based on its forecast would be the first half
of 2016.
The report comes amid signs that some rate setters at the
U.S. central bank are also pushing for a delay in rate hikes
until there are clearer signs of a sustained recovery.
