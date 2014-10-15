BRIEF-Gates Global announces pricing of private offering of senior notes
* Gates global announces pricing of private offering of senior notes
Oct 15 Greg Peters, the former Morgan Stanley chief global asset strategist who sounded an early alarm about the financial crisis, said on Wednesday that the market downdraft and volatility may accelerate central bank aggressiveness, particularly in Europe and Japan.
Peters, now a senior portfolio manager who helps manage over $533 billion in assets at Prudential Investments, told Reuters that the current environment is a "perverse positive" as it also takes the Federal Reserve "out of the picture in terms of pushing out rates hikes or retarding the pace of hikes."
Peters said Prudential is legging into high-yield "junk" bonds as he thinks the market is entirely too dislocated. "I am very constructive on risk," he said.
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
WASHINGTON, March 16 President Donald Trump's first budget outline, calling for a security-heavy realignment of federal spending, drew resistance on Thursday from his fellow Republicans in the U.S. Congress as many balked at proposed deep cuts to diplomatic and foreign aid programs.
NEW YORK, March 16 JPMorgan Chase & Co named the head of its Latin America Private Bank as the new chief executive of its New York-based retail brokerage, JPMorgan Securities, the bank said on Thursday.