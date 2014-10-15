(Adds S&P U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Index)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK Oct 15 Greg Peters, the asset
strategist who sounded an early alarm about the financial crisis
and is now at Prudential Investment Management, said on
Wednesday that the market downdraft and volatility may
accelerate central bank aggressiveness, particularly in Europe
and Japan.
Peters, who helps manage over $533 billion in assets as
senior portfolio manager at Prudential Fixed Income, a unit of
Prudential Investment, told Reuters that the current environment
is a "perverse positive" as it takes the Federal Reserve "out of
the picture in terms of pushing out rates hikes or retarding the
pace of hikes."
Against that backdrop, Peters said Prudential is buying
high-yield "junk" bonds as he thinks the market is oversold. "I
am very constructive on risk," he said.
The spread on the S&P U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Index
stood at 500 basis points over Treasuries, as of Tuesday's
close. Riskier high-yield bond funds attracted $1.3 billion in
new cash in the week ended Oct. 8, marking their biggest inflows
in seven weeks after hefty outflows of $2.3 billion the prior
week.
"We are keeping our duration in the portfolio for now," said
Peters, who was chief global asset strategist at Morgan Stanley
when he made his call about the financial crisis. "We believe
that the market will continue to price out rate hikes in the
front end, so the yield curve steepens."
Duration is a measure of the sensitivity of a bond's price
to interest rate fluctuations. Investors opt for longer duration
bonds when rates are expected to remain low or drop further,
with shorter duration bonds the choice in the opposite
situation.
"I do think the volatility continues - it is October - but
feel like spreads are attractive in here," Peters added.
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Leslie Adler)