* Markets may be underestimating U.S. inflation, dollar cld rise

* Dollar is crowded trade, other markets suffer illiquidity

* European equities outlook more positive than U.S.

* "Brexit" would create market uncertainty

* Emerging markets won't see sustained recovery

By Carolyn Cohn

Nov 19 - Markets may be underestimating wage inflation in the United States next year, putting further upward pressure on the dollar, already the world's most crowded trade, the chief investment officer of Standard Life Investments said on Thursday.

"The absolute key ... is understanding the nature of inflation pressures in the U.S.," Rod Paris told the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit, held at Reuters office in London.

"The risk is we have quite tight labour markets, the risk is of cost-push pressures ... and that the accepted wisdom around the pace of U.S. policy move is actually understated. The implication there is for the dollar to get into seriously over-valued territory."

Federal Reserve officials this week continued to flag December as a likely time for interest rates to rise after seven years near zero.

In contrast to the dollar, which Paris called "the most crowded trade", other parts of the market, such as long-dated over-the-counter instruments, are suffering from illiquidity as banks have scaled back from making markets. That means long-term investors must to try to fill the liquidity gap.

"We're in an environment where we will have liquidity air pockets, exacerbated by a lot of the regulatory issues and buy-/sell-side issues that we've seen," Paris said "That will be quite a difficult environment to manage."

Paris said investment managers like SLI, which has 250 billion pounds ($382.13 billion) under management, needed to be able to map out how they could wind down funds in an orderly fashion if redemptions were called for in a hurry.

"If ever 'Know Your Client' was the right mantra, it's now."

He said the need for asset managers to set aside more cash to manage an orderly unwinding of markets could have a negative impact on clients in the form of lower performance.

EUROPEAN EQUITIES

Europe meanwhile continues to face deflationary pressures but European equities look attractive for next year, Paris said, with economies such as Spain and Britain benefiting from domestic demand.

"We're still quite constructive about European corporate earnings as a whole, because the margins look less stretched and less likely to be challenged by wage demands, because unemployment is that much higher."

Investors were so far showing little interest in the question of whether Britain would vote in a referendum to leave the European Union, Paris said, although he added that a "Brexit" was "likely to be unhelpful - it creates investor uncertainty".

For emerging markets, the key was relative value, Paris said -- for example buying assets in countries which had undertaken structural reforms, such as India, and selling those which looked more vulnerable, such as Brazil.

Emerging markets as a whole could be due for a correction, helped by stimulus in China, but that uplift may be short-term.

"I find it difficult to see a sustained rally, as opposed to a recovery, a bounce, a stabilisation - which we may well see because of the fiscal and monetary policies which are already in place," Paris said.

($1 = 0.6542 pounds) (Additional reporting by Simon Jessop)