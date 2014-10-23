(Repeats to additional subscribers)
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Sam Forgione
NEW YORK Oct 23 Some very big investors are
betting on an upswing in two problematic parts of the world
right now, Europe and Japan, their confidence bolstered by the
brisk money-printing from central banks in both regions.
Standard Life Investments, Goldman Sachs Asset Management,
and Seven Investment Management are among those who believe in
the potential returns to be found in European and Japanese
stocks. Depreciating currencies, compelling valuations and rich
dividend yields are among the biggest attractions. European
banks, for instance, haven't looked this cheap since the 1980s,
investment managers said.
Worries about economic weakness in the two regions helped
trigger big stock market drops in the past two weeks. But rather
than run for cover, several viewed that as a chance to scoop up
shares at lower prices, arguing that a solid outlook for
corporate profit growth was being overlooked in the economic
gloom.
"This is our kind of market," said Marc Halperin, portfolio
manager at Federated Investors in New York, with assets under
management of $352 billion. "When there's blood in the streets
and there is a high level of panic, uncertainty and
irrationality, this is when we do the best."
The firm's $1.6 billion Federated International Leaders
Fund, which Halperin helps manage, currently has about 75
percent of its portfolio invested in European stocks.
John Maxwell at Ivy Funds in Kansas City said he added to
holdings in four European companies and created new stakes in
two others following the sell off in European stocks last week.
Maxwell's $2.6 billion Ivy International Core Equity Fund has
about 45.2 percent of the portfolio invested in Europe.
A significant allure is that European and Japanese stocks
are simply cheaper than most U.S. shares.
On a price-to-book value basis - a measure of a company's
worth should it liquidate - European stocks are at a 34 percent
discount to those in the U.S., Barclays data show.
Meanwhile, Japanese corporate earnings have beaten consensus
estimates for seven straight quarters, but the market's forward
price-earnings ratio is stuck at the low end of its historical
range. Japan's PE multiple is 15.5, compared with 17.2 in Europe
and 18.7 in the United States, Morgan Stanley data show.
DIVERGING POLICIES, OTHER RISKS
To be sure, it's not a riskless bet. The International
Monetary Fund recently doubled its probability for a eurozone
recession to nearly 40 percent, and the simmering standoff
between Ukraine and Russia, the region's biggest gas supplier,
means there is the possibility of energy disruptions in the
coming winter months.
Another worry is diverging monetary policy paths as the U.S.
Federal Reserve pivots slowly toward interest rate hikes, while
the European Central Bank and Bank of Japan keep the easy money
flowing. Those bullish on European and Japanese stocks say plans
by their central banks to keep pumping money into their markets
should provide ample cushion.
"We don't share the view that (U.S.) rate rises are going to
be destabilizing," said Chris Darbyshire, chief investment
officer at Seven Investment Management in London, which manages
$10 billion in assets.
Seven Investment reduced European holdings in the middle of
the third quarter, but recently reinstated exposure in the
region's banking sector, Darbyshire said, citing the ECB's
stimulus, which includes buying banks' asset-backed securities
and covered bonds.
"Not only are valuations better, but dividend yields have
improved materially," said Darbyshire. "The European market is
yielding close to 4 percent. That's not a bad return, even if
markets go nowhere."
Despite the sell-off, including a destabilizing plunge in
stocks globally on Oct. 15, global equity inflows into Europe
have still been positive. Investors have poured $11.2 billion
into European stock funds so far this year, through Oct. 21,
compared with $29.4 billion in the same period last year, data
from EPFR Global show, though they suffered big outflows in the
latest third quarter.
A weak euro has further boosted the earnings outlook for
euro zone exporters by making them more competitive on world
markets, as well as boosting profits from overseas operations
once they are translated into euros. This has prompted Barclays
Capital to forecast higher European corporate earnings for 2014
and 2015 at 10 percent and 17 percent, respectively.
EUROPE'S ALLURE
Goldman sees opportunities in European equities.
"We need to remind ourselves that in buying European
equities, we're not buying the European economy, we're buying
European corporates," said London-based Neill Nuttall, co-chief
investment officer of global portfolio solutions at Goldman,
which oversees $1.14 trillion in assets.
Goldman's U.S. rival Morgan Stanley is forecasting a
12-month return of 13 percent for the MSCI European index,
compared with just 8 percent for the S&P 500.
And Seven Investment's Darbyshire said European banks'
price-to-book ratio is currently around 1.0, a low level not
seen since the mid-1980s.
"European banks are a screaming buy as it's one of the
cheapest sectors," said Roger Sadewsky, investment director at
Standard Life Investments in Edinburgh with about $337 billion
in assets. "If you can take a longer-term view ... European
banks should have some upside over time."
JAPAN INFLOWS
A weakening yen is also drawing attention to Japan, where
the TOPIX index gained 5 percent in the third quarter compared
with just 0.6 percent for both the S&P 500 and the European
index.
Global equity flows still show inflows into Japan, totaling
$14.1 billion this year, through to Oct. 21, compared with $41.1
billion in the same period in 2013, EPFR data show.
Morgan Stanley estimates a 12-month return on the TOPIX of
18 percent, noting Japanese equities could outperform again once
Japanese investors start buying their own stocks.
Japanese holdings of domestic equities remain near all-time
lows. Barclays said a conservative shift toward the middle of
the 20-year range of Japan's holdings of stocks would translate
into more than $1 trillion in flows into Japanese equities from
cash or the government bond market.
Seven Investment has a triple overweight rating on Japanese
stocks.
"There are dozens and dozens of catalysts in Japan and any
one of those on their own would be a big deal for another
country," said Seven Investment's Darbyshire. One big plus for
Japan is the fact that both the government and the Bank of Japan
are on the same page in terms of stimulating the economy, a
dynamic not at play in Europe or the United States.
"Has the case for equities changed on a one-day basis? No,
not at all," said Standard's Sadewsky. "In fact, last week's
sell-off has created terrific opportunities for us."
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Sam Forgione;
Additional reporting by Yasmeen Abutaleb; Editing by Dan Burns
and Martin Howell)