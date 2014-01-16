Jan 16 Suvretta Capital Management, founded by a
former portfolio manager for billionaire investors George Soros
and Steven A. Cohen, told clients on Thursday that its bet
against shares of J.C. Penney Company Inc. helped
contribute to solid returns in the last two years.
"On the short side, we have now generated profits three
times (generating a total return of approximately 130 percent)
in the past two years with our J.C. Penney positions," Suvretta
Chief Investment Officer Aaron Cowen said in a client letter
obtained by Reuters.
Cowen, who was a former portfolio manager for Soros Fund
Management and SAC Capital Advisors, said his $700 million-plus
Suvretta Capital Management generated net returns of 8.9 percent
for the fourth quarter and net returns of 26.3 percent for 2013.
Soros Fund Management, which invests about $20 billion on
his and his family's behalf, announced a large stake in J.C.
Penney shares in early 2013 and began adding to its exposure as
the year went on to become the retailer's second-largest
investor at one point.
The stock price of J.C. Penney, one of the oldest retailers
in the nation, has lost 80 percent in the last two years.
J.C. Penney said on Wednesday that it would close 33 stores
across the country and shed about 2,000 jobs. The announcement
indicated that the considerable management and investment
turmoil of the last few years is not over. J.C. Penney fired one
chief executive officer, Ron Johnson, last year and then brought
back his predecessor, Myron E. Ullman III.
"As we have written in the past, we have been amazed by how
poorly JCP's strategic change negatively affected the business
and by the inability of the Street to understand the magnitude
of this failure," Cowen wrote. "This strategic failure, along
with headwinds we have seen in the middle end of the consumer
market, was a powerful punch to JCP's business in the past
year."
Cowen isn't bearish on all things consumer. He said in his
letter that in 2013, Suvretta generated solid returns on its
long positions in Dollar Tree Inc and Dollar General
Corp, given the firm's positive view on serving the
low-end consumer niche and the market's short-term bearishness
on the low-end consumer due to the expiration of the payroll
tax.
"We like both of these investments, not only because the
dollar store niche is under served and has a lot of expansion
opportunity, but also because of the excellent management teams
that are very shareholder friendly," he said.
Suvretta also initiated a long position in Chipotle Mexican
Grill Inc in the fourth quarter of 2012 when the firm
felt that the multiple had compressed to the low end of its
historical price-to-earnings range; the "bear thesis" that
Chipotle is the same as Taco Bell was unfounded and that the
restaurant chain's management was inclined to raise prices,
which would boost both same-store sales and margins.
Chipotle shares, which were recommended as short investment
ideas by David Einhorn of Greenlight Capital and Jeffrey
Gundlach of DoubleLine Capital, are up roughly 80 percent over
the last year.
Cowen said that as Chipotle management started to invest
more in marketing and began to roll out catering, Suvretta
believed Chipotle's multiple and earnings had a lot of room to
expand. And though the increase in pricing was delayed until
2014, the thesis actually improved as 6.2 percent comparable-
store sales growth in the third quarter proved that Chipotle
"had lots of levers left to pull, and the delayed pricing would
result in a stronger moat versus weaker competitors who needed
to raise prices to offset food inflation," Cowen wrote.
While Suvretta has since exited its position, it is not
because the firm has become bearish on Chipotle, Cowen said.
"We believe it still offers a compelling, long-term
investment. However, at 40x P/E and 20x EBITDA, the risk-reward
has become less compelling. We have rotated capital into another
restaurant investment, Burger King."