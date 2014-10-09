Fitch: China Lesso's Leverage to Stay Low Despite Capex Hike

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, March 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects China Lesso Group Holdings Limited's (BB+/Stable) net leverage to remain low in 2017, despite the company reporting higher-than-expected capex in 2016. Capex surged to CNY3.6 billion in 2016, from CNY1.2 billion in 2015, an amount much higher than our previous expectation of CNY1.5 billion. The capital expenditure was mainly used to expand Lesso's production bases and its Le