LONDON, March 17 International investors are selling U.S. stocks as consensus builds that the Federal Reserve will start raising interest rates by mid 2015, a closely watched survey said on Tuesday.

Nearly a quarter of investors believe U.S. equities are overvalued, the most since May 2000, according to the monthly Bank of America Merrill Lynch survey of 207 fund managers who run $565 billion in assets.

A net 19 percent of the managers have portfolios that are underweight in U.S. equities, the most since January 2008, the survey found.

"Investors have started to bring forward the date of the Fed's first rate hike. ... The proportion of investors expecting the Fed to raise rates in the second quarter has risen to 34 percent from 28 percent," BofA Merrill Lynch said.

The prospect of an end to the ultra-loose monetary policy in place since after the 2008-2009 financial crisis dampens the allure of stocks because rising interest rates mean higher financing costs for U.S. companies.

The benchmark S&P 500 index of U.S. stocks is trading close to record highs having risen by more than 30 percent in the last two years.

Expectations of higher rates have also buoyed the U.S. currency and the dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, has risen more than 10 percent since the start of the year.

The survey found that investors prefer stocks in Europe, where the European Central Bank has embarked on its own monetary stimulus programme and where exporters are likely to benefit from a weak euro and strong dollar.

A net 63 percent of respondents to the survey said that they would most like to go overweight Europe in the coming 12 months, the most since the question was first asked in the poll in 2001.

"European stocks have benefited the most, seeing a lot of improvement because of allocation out of U.S. equities," BofA Merrill Lynch European Investment Strategist, Manish Kabra, said.

Out of favour with investors are emerging markets, with a net 57 percent of participants in the survey calling it the regional sector they most want to be underweight in.

The biggest risks, according to investors, include geopolitical instability, flagged by 26 percent of the fund managers polled, followed by surging debt defaults in China and a financial crisis in emerging markets, highlighted by 34 percent.

Overvalued stock markets and an "equity bubble" were tipped by 12 percent as the biggest risk, the survey showed, though the overwhelming mood remains "risk on" with allocations to safe haven cash dipping to 4.6 percent. (Reporting by Chris Vellacott; Editing by Louise Ireland)