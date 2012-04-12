LONDON, April 12 U.S. group JPMorgan
kept its top position in investment banking revenue last year,
with Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse losing
most ground in a tough year for the industry, a study showed on
Thursday.
The world's 10 top investment banks all saw revenues drop in
2011 from the year before, as the euro zone crisis hit
dealmaking and trading confidence, according to a report by
industry analytics group Coalition.
JPMorgan's investment banking revenue - from advising on
deals and trading in equities, bonds, currencies and commodities
- was $22 billion last year, down 13 percent from 2010.
Revenue at both Goldman and Credit fell by 26 percent, to
$16.8 billion and $11.6 billion, respectively.
That saw Goldman matched by Germany's Deutsche Bank
in second spot, after the latter saw an 18 percent
drop in revenues.
Deutsche Bank is often touted by analysts as one of the few
European investment banks set to do well in a worldwide shakeout
of the industry.
Coalition said revenue across the top 10 investment banks
was $141 billion last year, down 17 percent from 2010 and down
36 percent from 2009.
Its study mines data from banks' results and aligns this to
a common standard to produce a top 10 league table of investment
banks by revenue. Most rankings for the industry tend to focus
on advisory fees and do not include trading data.
Such league tables have increased in focus for investment
banks in the past two years as big firms, under pressure from
new regulations, rising costs and weak markets, jostle for
market share and consider shedding unprofitable areas.
Deutsche gained ground in fixed income, currencies and
commodities trading (FICC). Goldman, which ranked second in FICC
in 2010, was overtaken not just by Deutsche but also by U.S.
rivals Citigroup.
Goldman is still the leading revenue-maker in equities
trading, and a top player in advisory, where it rakes in fees
from advising on mergers and acquisitions, stock market listings
and debt issues.
Fixed income trading, still one of the most lucrative
businesses around, has become tougher to make money in as
regulators ask banks to put up more capital against it, and
firms are banned in the United States from trading with their
own money, a practice that used to help profits.
JPMorgan was the top fee earner in advisory in the first
quarter, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The bank is set to report first quarter results on April 13.
(Reporting by Sarah White and Steve Slater; Editing by Mark
Potter)