LONDON, April 25 The value of worldwide mergers and acquisitions announced so far this year has topped $1 trillion, only the third time deal values have surpassed this mark since records began in 1980, weekly Thomson Reuters data showed on Friday.
Deal volumes shot up following a flurry in the healthcare sector, including Zimmer Holdings' $13.35 billion acquisition of rival orthopaedic products maker Biomet and the agreement between Novartis and GlaxoSmithKline to trade more than $20 billion worth of assets.
U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs, an adviser to Biomet and Novartis, climbed to the top of the M&A league table after having worked on deals worth $72 billion this week.
March 14 Luxury fashion retailer Neiman Marcus Group said on Tuesday that it was exploring options, including changes to its capital structure or a sale, as it seeks relief from a swelling debt load amid renewed buyout interest from Hudson's Bay Co.
DUBLIN, March 14 Packaging conglomerate Ardagh Group on Tuesday priced its long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) at $19 per share in a listing of around 7 percent of the company on the New York Stock Exchange.