LONDON, July 18 Worldwide mergers and
acquisitions (M&A) activity has reached $2 trillion so far this
year, 75 percent higher than last year, according to Thomson
Reuters weekly data, helped by a string of large-cap companies
striking high value deals.
Eight deals valued at more than $5 billion were announced
this week, setting an all-time record for weekly deal making
among companies with a large market capitalisation, Thomson
Reuters said on Friday.
The total value of deals over $5 billion hit $915.9 billion
in the year to July 17, more than triple the level seen a year
ago.
One such deal came on Tuesday, when Camel cigarettes maker
Reynolds American said it would buy rival Lorillard
for $26.8 billion. As part of the takeover, Britain's
Imperial Tobacco Group bought a number of brands and
assets from both companies for $7.1 billion.
Imperial adviser Goldman Sachs ranked top in the M&A
league tables, ahead of Morgan Stanley and Citi.
Reporting by Clare Hutchison