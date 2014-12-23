LONDON Dec 22 Fees earned for investment
banking services rose 7 percent in 2014, representing a
seven-year high, as bankers handled the greatest value of
mergers and acquisitions (M&A) since 2007.
Five years after the end of the financial crisis, investment
banking fees totalled $83.9 billion as of Dec. 17, up from $78.4
billion in the same period in 2013, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
Albeit far off a 2007 peak of $101.8 billion, fees have
rallied thanks to a deal-making frenzy and a revival in share
offerings. Renewed confidence among large corporations spurred
multi-billion deals in the healthcare, telecoms, and consumer
sectors.
Fees earned from completed M&A advisory rose 15 percent to a
three-year high. Banks were paid $26 billion for advising on
some of the largest mergers in years such as Actavis'
$66 billion purchase of Allergan.
"The number of deals in excess of $1 billion are up; they
represent about two thirds of total volumes in EMEA, or 250
transactions," said Severin Brizay, head of M&A in EMEA at UBS.
"Almost half of these deals are cross-border transactions
and they account for a large majority of fees paid to market.
For banks, it is critical to advise on these deals, or they end
up in a marginal position," he added.
Investors have been supportive of record M&A activity as
they seek higher returns. "We want to be able to get growth,
that's why we buy equities," said Nigel Bolton, chief investment
officer for the EMEA and Asia regions at BlackRock. "If you want
just cash return, you buy fixed income."
After a year of regulatory investigations and in some cases
multi-billion dollar fines, the M&A rise and the fees boost
offer banks a particularly welcome focus.
U.S. bank JPMorgan maintained its top ranking in investment
banking fees, raking in $5.8 billion up to Dec. 17.
Goldman Sachs and Bank of America Merrill Lynch ranked
second and third, followed by Morgan Stanley and Citi.
U.S. fees were up 3 percent and took the biggest slice,
totalling $41.1 billion, 49 percent of the total. Britain
accounted for 5.4 percent of global fee activity, followed by
China and Canada with around 5 percent each.
ECM FEES
While M&A was a primary source of fees, accounting for 31
percent, income from activities that help companies raise
capital -- such as initial public offerings (IPOs), allocation
of new issues and private placements -- climbed 17 percent over
last year to $20.7 billion. That was the highest level since
2010, and represented 25 percent of the overall fee pool.
Goldman Sachs lost its top spot in the global ECM fee
rankings to Morgan Stanley, which jumped three places to top the
league table with $1.6 billion.
Global IPO activity increased 50 percent to reach $243.5
billion. Including other offerings such as rights issues, so far
this year $871.1 billion has been raised worldwide, a rise of 10
percent on 2013 and the highest annual total since 2009.
Alibaba's $25 billion IPO set the record, overtaking Visa's
$19.7 billion U.S. float in 2008.
Debt capital market (DCM) fees rose 2 percent to $22.5
billion, accounting for 27 percent of the investment banking fee
pool.
However fees from syndicated lending sank 8 percent from
last year to $14.8 billion, to just 18 percent of the fees pool.
Global high yield corporate debt took a knock in the last
quarter of the year by dropping 26 percent to $71.1 billion over
the third quarter of 2014. But a strong first half helped high
yield debt to reach $440.5 billion in 2014 versus $443.1 billion
in 2013.
