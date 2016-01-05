LONDON Jan 5 Global investment banking fees
fell 8 percent in 2015 compared to a year earlier, with a boom
in mergers and acquisition activity failing to offset a slump in
equity and debt capital markets fees, Thomson Reuters data
published on Tuesday showed.
Global fees for services ranging from merger and
acquisitions advisory to capital markets underwriting totalled
$86.9 billion in 2015, the lowest annual figure since 2013.
Regionally, fees in Europe declined 16 percent compared with
a year ago, Asia Pacific fees fell 12 percent and fees from the
Americas were down by a more modest 3 percent.
One bright spot was mergers and acquisitions (M&A), where
fees from completed activity rose 8 percent year-on-year, as
worldwide M&A in 2015 rose 42 percent to $4.7 trillion, the
strongest year for deal making on record.
Investment banking income was dragged down by a 13 percent
decline in equity capital markets fees compared to a year ago,
and an 18 percent decline in debt capital markets fees as global
markets were hit by volatility sparked by global growth worries,
geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and a China slowdown.
JPMorgan topped the global league table for fees,
drawing in $5.98 billion during the year, down 7.5 percent
compared to a year ago, but maintaining 6.9 percent of the
overall wallet share.
The top five banks were all American, with Goldman Sachs
the only one in the top five to increase its fees intake
for the year, up 6.9 percent to $5.94 billion.
Europe's biggest investment banks continued to lose market
share, with Deutsche Bank, ranked sixth, seeing a 20
percent year-on-year decline in fees to total $3.45 billion, or
a 0.6 percent decline in the wallet share.
Credit Suisse saw a 13.9 percent decline in fees
to $3.32 billion and Barclays a 11.2 percent decline to
$3.29 billion.
