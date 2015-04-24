LONDON, April 24 Worldwide dealmaking in the healthcare sector has doubled this year compared with the same time in 2014, buoyed by Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries' unsolicited $40 billion bid for smaller rival Mylan this week, Thomson Reuters data shows.

So far this year, deals worth $193.9 billion have been announced in healthcare, the data shows.

Worldwide M&A is up 23 percent year-to-date versus the same period last year, with deals worth $1,186 trillion having been struck so far.

(For more weekly data click here: here%20Scorecard%20Template%20042315.pdf) (Reporting By Anjuli Davies; Editing by Pravin Char)