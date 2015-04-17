Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
LONDON, April 17 Worldwide dealmaking in the technology, media and telecoms (TMT) sectors is at its highest level year-to-date since 2006, buoyed by Nokia's 15.6 billon euro ($16.9 billion) bid for Alcatel-Lucent this week, Thomson Reuters data shows.
So far this year, deals worth $245.8 billion have been struck globally in TMT, accounting for a combined 23 percent of worldwide M&A activity, the data shows.
Goldman Sachs ranks first for advisory work on TMT deals, having worked on 23 worth $89.1 billion so far this year, followed by HSBC with $61.7 billion worth of deals and JPMorgan, sole advisor to Nokia in third place with $47.8 billion.
