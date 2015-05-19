London May 19 Investment banking revenues in
the second quarter for eight of the top banks could fall 15
percent from the previous quarter, as income from rates trading
tumbles, JPMorgan analysts said on Tuesday.
Trading revenue from the world's biggest banks showed signs
of recovery in the first quarter as market volatility boosted
dealing room profits after years of attrition.
However, after a normal April, May is proving to be
relatively weak for revenue from fixed income, currencies and
commodities (FICC) that could continue into June and see
revenues in that division slump 25 percent, JPMorgan analysts
predict.
"We are witnessing a slowdown in investment banking revenues
in the second quarter 2015, potentially more than normal
seasonality, driven by weakness in rates following a strong
first quarter performance" the analysts wrote in a note to
clients.
The first quarter is typically the strongest period of the
year for investment bank income. In the second quarter, equities
divisions, though are outperforming normal seasonal trends and
are expected to show only an 8 percent decline
quarter-on-quarter, similar to advisory and underwriting
divisions.
UBS is JPMorgan's top pick followed by Deutsche Bank.
(Reporting by Anjuli Davies, editing by Louise Heavens)