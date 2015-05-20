LONDON May 20 Commodities revenue at the top 10
investment banks slid by 28 percent in the first quarter after
power and gas activity returned to normal levels after last
year's jump, a consultancy said on Wednesday.
Revenue earned by leading banks from commodity trading,
selling derivatives to investors and other activities in the
sector declined to $1.6 billion in the first three months of the
year compared to the same period of 2014, London-based financial
industry analytics firm Coalition said.
"Revenues declined due to the absence of one-off gains in
power and gas. This weakness was partially offset by an increase
in oil trading results," Coalition said.
Last year, a very cold winter in North America created
volatility and boosted activity in power and gas while this year
trading has increased in the oil sector due to a sharp fall and
partial recovery in prices.
Higher volatility in financial markets typically opens up
more trading opportunities.
The banks' commodities revenue climbed by 9 percent to $4.9
billion during the whole of last year, reversing three years of
declines, due to increased activity in energy markets as oil
went into freefall.
Despite the recovery in top banks' commodities revenue last
year, it was still just over a third of the $14.1 billion they
racked up in 2008 at the height of the commodities boom.
Many investors have shunned commodities in recent years due
to lacklustre performance and as the sector was buffeted by
economic events, moving in step with other assets.
The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters/Core Commodity CRB index
shed 18 percent last year and has dipped 1.7 percent
so far in 2015.
Banks continued an exodus from commodities trading in 2014
due partly to tougher regulation and higher capital requirements
after the global financial crisis.
Coalition tracks the following banks: Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, Barclays, BNP Paribas,
Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank
, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Morgan
Stanley and UBS.
