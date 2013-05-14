UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
LONDON May 14 Fears about China's economic outlook prompted global investors to become less bullish towards equities and other riskier assets in May, a survey of fund managers shows.
The closely-watched monthly survey from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, published on Tuesday, showed investors are now a net 41 percent overweight equities, compared with 47 percent last month and a cycle peak of 57 percent seen in March.
The index reading shows the difference between overweight and underweight positions.
The poll of 177 fund managers dealing with combined assets of $517 billion also showed the average cash balance remained unchanged at a relatively high level of 4.3 percent.
The respondents cut underweight positions in bonds to 38 percent from 50 percent.
"We're seeing a consolidation of global growth and inflation expectations... We've seen a fairly sharp drop in the outlook for China and we've seen a pretty big drop in holdings in commodities," said John Bilton, European investment strategist at BofA Merrill.
Chinese growth expectations declined sharply. The number of respondents seeing a stronger Chinese economy fell to -8 percent on a net basis, turning negative for the first time in 14 months. The danger of a hard landing for China is the biggest tail risk for investors after the euro zone.
China worries drove investor allocations in commodities to a net 29 percent underweight, a level not seen since December 2008.
By contrast, allocations to Japanese stocks rose for the seventh consecutive month to a net 31 percent overweight, their highest in seven years. This compares with a net 38 percent underweight in October 2012.
Hedge funds' net exposure to equities rose to 45 percent, their highest in seven years. (Additional reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by John Stonestreet)
