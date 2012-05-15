LONDON May 15 Investors fretting about world growth and euro zone chaos kept cash holdings at high levels in May while upping allocation to bonds and cutting equities and commodities in portfolios, a closely watched fund manager survey showed on Tuesday.

The bearish growth picture is also prompting increasing numbers of investors to bet on additional stimulus action from policymakers in the developed world, a factor that could be preventing a large-scale equity selloff, according to the monthly survey by Bank of America/Merrill Lynch (BofAML).

"Risk appetite is subdued but there is no panic because of expectation that there will be a policy safety net that will be rolled out if the situation so requires," said Gary Baker, head of European equities strategy at BofML Global Research.

"There is a massive belief policymakers will act."

The global survey, which polled 234 investors managing $669 billion in assets, found a net 56 percent predicting a third round of quantitative easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve, up slightly from 55 percent in April. A net 65 percent expect more from the European Central Bank, versus 60 percent last month.

The study found fund managers keeping cash balances at a high 4.7 percent, steady from last month's levels and not too far from the 5.5 percent peak from December 2008. A net 28 percent are now overweight cash, up from a net 24 percent in April.

Investors have also scaled back their underweight on bonds to 33 percent, from a net 48 percent in April, while the proportion of investors overweight equities shrank to a net 16 percent compared to a net 28 percent last month.

Commodity allocations fell sharply, with 2 percent of investors now underweight, the first underweight on the sector since October 2011.

The survey was conducted between May 4-10 coinciding with elections in Greece and France. The latter has elected a Socialist on an anti-austerity platform while Greece is in political chaos after many voted against the country's international bailout terms.

BofAML said the Greek worries had caused a further scaling back in euro exposure, with a net 32 percent of fund managers now underweight the euro on an unhedged basis, a substantial rise from 20 percent in March and April.

Almost half expected the shared currency to depreciate in the next year, compared to 32 percent in the previous month.

Baker said however that the bearishness was offset by more positive sentiment on China and the United States.

While just 15 percent of fund managers now expect the world economy to strengthen in the coming years, optimism on Chinese growth rose to the highest since November 2010.

That helped boost allocation to emerging equities to 34 percent in May, up 6 percentage points from last month's level.

U.S. equities remained a big overweight with a net 26 percent of investors overweight while trimming the underweight on euro zone stocks to 29 percent from 32 percent.

"The elephant in the room is global growth. If you see U.S. and Chinese growth deteriorate it becomes a lot more painful for Europe," Baker said. "(At present) worries about the euro zone are being offset by better sentiment elsewhere."

BofAML noted that despite the more positive reading on China, high cash levels had not translated into buying riskier assets.

"The dominant mood is one of paralysis as investors wait for a "bad event" to provoke the policy panic and market capitulation that contrarians want to buy," the bank added. (Reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)