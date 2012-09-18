LONDON, Sept 18 Global investors are more
bullish on euro zone equities than they have been since
mid-2011, with new crisis-fighting plans soothing worries over
the region's sovereign debt, a fund managers' survey showed on
Tuesday.
Investors also took a more optimistic view on global growth
and have overall edged towards riskier assets in September, but
stubbornly high levels of cash show scepticism is still high and
investors are not "all-in" on risk, Bank of America/Merrill
Lynch (BofAML) said in its asset allocation survey.
"Policy support from the ECB is reflected in the first
global overweight European equities since April 2011 and for the
first time since April 2011 the European debt crisis is not
investors' number one tail risk fear, it's concerns over the
U.S. fiscal cliff," said John Bilton, European Investment
Strategist at BofAML.
A net 1 percent of global investors now own more euro zone
equities than their standard benchmark, turning overweight,
albeit slightly, from a net 12 percent underweight in August,
the survey of 253 investors with $681 billion under management
showed.
In particular, investors have sharply reduced their
underweight on euro zone banks to 25 percent from 43 percent in
August.
There is scope for the rally in European equities to
continue but positioning is still lagging investors' view on how
undervalued European stocks are, Bilton said, with worries over
the economy weighing on asset allocation.
The survey, which was conducted Sept. 7-13, after the
European Central Bank outlined its bond-buying plans but before
the U.S. Federal Reserve Bank announced a third round of
quantitative easing, shows that global profit expectations fell,
with investors worried about the risks of stagflation.
"While it seems central banks have gone all in, investors
are not. Cash levels remain pretty high," Bilton said. Cash was
only slightly trimmed to 4.5 percent of portfolios from 4.7
percent in August.
Investors were overweight commodities for the first time in
five months and consumer discretionary reached its highest
overweight level on record.