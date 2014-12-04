(Repeats to fix text formatting)
* UK tax move seen as boosting private placements market
* Sector could get further boost from EU
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Dec 4 Six asset managers will put about
9 billion pounds ($14 billion) over the next five years into
high-yielding investments in British companies, schools and
roads following tax changes, a funds industry body said on
Thursday.
British finance minister George Osborne announced on
Wednesday that interest accrued on private placement
investments, a form of long-term, non-bank debt financing for
smaller firms and infrastructure projects, would be exempt from
withholding tax.
Allianz Global Investors, Aviva, Friends Life, Legal and
General, Prudential and Standard Life - all fund management arms
of insurers - intend to make investments totalling around 9
billion pounds in private placements and other direct lending to
British firms, the Investment Management Association (IMA) said.
"This (tax) measure, announced yesterday in the Autumn
Statement, is a significant boost to the development of the UK
private placement market, unlocking crucial capital for UK
businesses," said IMA Chief Executive Daniel Godfrey.
Insurers and pension fund managers are keen to invest in
such long-term investments as they match their long-term
liabilities in pensions and savings.
The illiquid nature of the infrastructure projects gives
them higher yields than long-term government debt, but asset
managers complain a shortage of viable projects has made this a
crowded trade, reducing returns.
Osborne said the fund managers' decision would attract
further investment to Britain and increase credit to companies.
"This also signals the potential beginnings of an enduring
private placement market for the first time in the UK," Osborne
said in a statement.
The European Union's financial services chief Jonathan Hill
is due to announce plans for a capital markets union (CMU) that
is expected to include initiatives to boost private placements
in a bid to reduce the region's reliance on banks for funds.
"Compared to the stability and depth of its U.S.
counterpart, the European private placement market remains in
its infancy, so will need continued careful nurturing to achieve
its full potential," said Deborah Zurkow, chief investment
officer for infrastructure debt at Allianz Global Investors.
Allianz said it would invest upwards of 3 billion pounds
over the next three to five years in UK infrastructure, with 600
million pounds invested by the end of 2014. It said it would
invest in projects including roads, schools and hospitals, and
water and energy assets.
Aviva said it would make an immediate allocation of 500
million pounds in British infrastructure, following a 500
million pound allocation made a year ago.
Friends Life, which this week agreed to be taken over by
Aviva in a 5.6 billion pound deal, said it had already allocated
over 1 billion pounds to private placements, including a 500
million infrastructure mandate, and the tax changes would enable
it to carry out more deals.
(1 U.S. dollar = 0.6380 British pound)
