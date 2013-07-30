* 15.8 MW CHP plant to start up in 2015
* Will be largest renewables plant in Northern Ireland
LONDON, July 30 Britain's Green Investment Bank
and fund manager Foresight Group said on Tuesday they have
invested 20 million pounds ($30.7 million) in a renewable energy
project in Northern Ireland.
The investment is part of an 81 million pound scheme to
construct a 15.8-megawatt combined heat and power (CHP) plant in
Derry/Londonderry, which will be the largest renewable energy
plant in the region.
CHP generates heat and power at the same time. The process
captures and uses heat, which is released when generating
electricity.
According to the British government, CHP can reduce carbon
emissions by up to 30 percent compared to conventional
generation that uses a separate boiler and power station.
However, the UK gets a relatively small fraction of its
energy from CHP compared to other European countries such as the
Netherlands and Denmark.
The plant will be developed by the Northern Irish firm
Evermore Renewable Energy and is expected to become operational
in 2015. It will be fuelled by around 110,000 tonnes a year of
wood that would have otherwise gone to landfill.
The electricity it produces will be supplied to the national
grid and its heat output will be used by an integrated wood
drying facility, supplying fuel for new biomass boilers in
Northern Ireland.
"Not only will the project save the same amount of carbon as
taking around 77,000 cars off the road, it will also make use of
over 2 million tonnes of wood, a valuable energy resource that
would otherwise have gone to landfill," said Shaun Kingsbury,
chief executive of the Green Investment Bank.
UK Waste Resources & Energy Fund, managed by Foresight and
in which the GIB is the cornerstone investor, made the
investment, which is the first project funded by the bank in
Northern Ireland.
The Green Investment Bank was formed with 3.8 billion pounds
of government funding. It is designed to spur private investment
in clean energy projects to help Britain meet its targets for
emissions reduction and renewable energy.