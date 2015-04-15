(Refiles to make clear graphic includes 1983 election)
By Mike Dolan
LONDON, April 15 Three weeks ahead of an
election that seems likely to produce no clear winner and
trigger a bout of political uncertainty, the temptation for
foreign investors to cut and run from British assets should be
intense.
Yet as strategists and investment managers pore over the
parliamentary permutations that might follow the May 7 poll,
financial markets have barely flinched. And judging by market
behaviour around the seven British elections from 1983 onwards,
that's not as surprising as it might seem.
Opinion polls and betting markets point towards another hung
parliament, even more fractured than in 2010, when a rare
coalition government resulted. That raises the prospect of weeks
of political horse-trading, a shaky minority government and even
a repeat election.
Some investors fear a Conservative-led administration will
honour a pledge to call a referendum on European Union
membership in 2017. Others dread a left-wing pact between Labour
and Scottish nationalists that could slow budget deficit cuts,
increase regulation and hasten a re-run of last year's
independence referendum in Scotland.
As Deutsche Bank economist George Buckley says: "There are
few 'good' outcomes for the financial markets."
So watching top UK stocks hit record highs, up
almost 8 percent so far this year, is a little puzzling.
Britain's 10-year borrowing costs also remain below
2 percent and within half a point of January's record lows.
Even sterling, left especially vulnerable by the need for
foreign financing to plug the UK's huge current account gap,
remains relatively unruffled.
Options markets have seen short-term hedging against
significant sterling swings around polling and beyond, but the
pound's trade-weighted value has been stable for almost
two months and is up more than 1 percent this year.
RUDE AWAKENING?
So are these markets set for a rude awakening?
Market behaviour three months either side of each British
election held from 1983 shows some good reason for the calm. link.reuters.com/fen54w
For FTSE 100 stocks, only one of those periods showed a net
loss of more than 2 percent and that was in 2001, when Labour
and Prime Minister Tony Blair easily won a second term.
And rather than politics, the reason for the outsize FTSE
drop that year was the final throes of the dot.com stock market
crash that had swept around the world since mid-2000
Losses on 10-year gilts have only once topped 2 percent, in
1987, another poll in which the incumbent -- then the
Conservatives -- swept to another term. Again, that was more to
do with a tightening of global interest rates to control a
brewing inflationary boom.
Trade-weighted sterling meanwhile did not lose more than a
net 3.1 percent in any of the post-election periods examined.
A different cut of historical data shows the full-year
performance of UK stocks and gilts has been positive in all six
election years, even when adjusted for sterling moves.
"How many elections have actually had a material impact on
the economy or financial markets over the past 30 or 40 years?
When one looks at the charts, the answer is very few," said
Andrew Milligan, head of global strategy at Standard Life
Investments in Edinburgh.
Of course this year might be different. Options markets are
braced for sterling moves of up to 13 percent against the dollar
over the next month.
Gloomier forecasters have warned for some time that
Britain's yawning balance of payments and budget gaps, could
result in a sterling crisis. With Britain "up to its eyeballs in
macro manure", Societe Generale's perennially bearish strategist
Albert Edwards says the election could be the trigger to set
this off.
This dependence on foreign cash is why many see the risk of
an EU exit linked with a Conservative-led win as a bigger market
threat than any left-of-centre political constellation.
But UK assets have broadly shrugged off elections over 30
years and climbed regardless during an extraordinary period for
world growth and savings. Inflation-adjusted returns on both the
FTSE and gilts have increased tenfold since 1983.
Those moves stemmed from the wave of radical free-market
reforms, deregulation, privatisation and copper-fastened
property rights ushered in by Conservative premier Margaret
Thatcher in the 1980s -- reforms few political contenders have
even threatened to roll back since.
The flipside has been rising wealth inequality between the
small percentage of mega-rich asset holders and the rest of the
wage-earning population, a key political issue this year.
Neither trend is going to be challenged by this election.
And that's why AXA Investment Managers' David Page insists
the 'least negative' market and investment outcomes could,
counter intuitively, be associated with minority governments.
"Minority governments could be held closer to the political
centre-ground through necessity of cross-party support for
policy," he argues. "Hence they would be closer to a
continuation of global capitalist policies that have provided a
bedrock for financial markets."
