By Mike Dolan
LONDON, Dec 10 Of course this time it's
different, it always is. But the similarities between today's
financial constellation and the backdrop to the emerging market
collapses of the late 1990s are haunting developing economies.
As the U.S. dollar soared in recent weeks on expectations
of higher U.S. interest rates next year, fuelled by the creation
of third of a million American jobs last month, currencies of
high growth but slowing emerging economies fell like dominoes.
Russia's rouble had its steepest decline last month since
the devaluation and default of 1998. Malaysia's ringgit recorded
its biggest two-day fall this month since its version of the
crisis the same year, after which it was fixed for seven years.
This re-set of the global financial climate, always
associated with an independent and self-sustaining U.S.
recovery, normalisation of Federal Reserve interest rates and
rising dollar exchange rate, is already in a second phase. The
first chill ran through emerging markets in the Spring of 2013
as the Fed mooted the halting of its dollar printing presses.
The big problem for emerging markets facing a protracted
squeeze on dollar funding costs is that periods of dollar
exchange rate appreciation - rare in the post-1973 floating
currency era - typically last five years or more.
That is one reason why it is hard to shake comparisons with
the devastating currency runs and financial collapses that
ripped through Mexico, Thailand, Indonesia, South Korea, Russia,
Brazil, Argentina and beyond between 1995 and 2001 - with the
white heat of that crisis coming in 1997-98.
The eerily familiar omens that preceded that episode include
steep U.S. Treasury yield spikes in 1994. Ten-year U.S. treasury
yields doubled in 2013.
But, more ominously, a 60 percent rise in the dollar's value
against the yen in the two years to April 1997 gave a massive
competitive boost to Japan that destabilised the then mostly
fixed dollar exchange rate pegs across Asia - leading to a
tsunami of devaluations and financial ruin for firms who had
borrowed heavily in dollars for many years.
The 'Abe-nomics'-inspired 55 percent rise in dollar/yen rate
over the past two years is impossible to ignore in that regard.
Outlining his top 10 outside risks for 2015, HSBC chief
global economist Stephen King said "severe dollar strength" was
a threat - a scenario he said would depress commodity prices
even further and put the rouble, South African rand, Mexican
peso, Brazilian real and Nigerian naira in the crisis frontline.
RHYME NOT REPEAT
In some ways, it is very different from the 1990s. There are
far fewer fixed currency pegs and currency markets are far
bigger; trillions of dollars have been built up by emerging
economies in hard cash reserve to act as buffers; China has
emerged as the world's second biggest economy; and interwoven
cross-border supply chains now muddy competitive hits from
currency shifts.
What hasn't changed, however, is the scale of dollar
borrowing by emerging market companies - much more than their
governments - who again locked into a period of low U.S.
interest rates and weak dollar as if it was never going to end.
It is this financial vulnerability to sudden and outsize
local currency losses that trumps competitiveness gains in the
short run at least, making investment hazardous and risking a
spiral. The pressure a dollar surge puts on dollar-priced oil
and commodities is a further big squeeze on many emerging
nations who are big exporters of such raw materials.
This is why economists from global central banking forum the
Bank for International Settlements said on Sunday they was so
worried about the threat to emerging markets.
"Should the U.S. dollar - the dominant international
currency - continue its ascent, this could expose currency and
funding mismatches, by raising debt burdens," BIS chief
economist Claudio Borio told reporters, stressing that some
three quarters of the $2.6 trillion of outstanding debt
securities issued by emerging market entities are denominated in
the U.S. currency.
This is the feature that most looks like the roots of the
1990s crises, where heavy overseas borrowing by Thai banks and
South Korean conglomerates in the years leading up to the crisis
were key catalysts for the storms that followed.
China, which was the latest emerging giant to feel the
market heat this week, came in for particular attention as the
BIS said total cross-border bank loans to China had more than
doubled to $1.1 trillion in just 18 months to June and Chinese
have borrowed $360 billion in international debt securities.
"Contrary to prevailing wisdom, any vulnerabilities in China
could have significant effects abroad, also through purely
financial channels," Borio added.
What is more, BIS analysts warned that cross-border debt
issued by emerging market companies may be less stable than it
initially appears due to the increasing role of overseas
subsidiaries - through which nearly half of firms' international
debt, or some $252 billion, was sold in the four years to 2013.
"What the various crises over the past 40 years or so have
in common is a currency or maturity mismatch that was
accelerated just prior to the onset of the crisis," said Marc
Chandler at Brown Brothers Harriman. "It worked until the dollar
and U.S. interest rates rose."
