LONDON Feb 5 Ailing emerging markets are caught
between a rock and a hard place - Washington and Beijing to be
more precise.
For much of 2013, the investor narrative was that currencies
and stock markets from Mumbai to Moscow and Istanbul to
Johannesburg were running aground as Federal Reserve largesse
ebbed away.
As the Fed slows its printing presses and reins in global
liquidity via higher U.S. Treasury yields and a rising dollar,
those markets that gained most from the swell of quantitative
easing would suffer from its withdrawal, it was argued.
And so it played out. Many of the frothier and most exposed
emerging markets shook as 10-year U.S. yields surged more than
100 basis points last year to top 3.0 percent as 2014 dawned and
the Fed, finally, embarked on its first 'taper' in January.
Yet the odd thing about the stampede out of emerging markets
this year - which sent Turkey's lira, Argentina's peso, Russia's
rouble and South Africa's rand all plunging last month - is that
it's happened just as Treasury yields went into reverse. They
have dropped almost half a percentage point since Jan. 1.
The burst of Treasury buying was all the more remarkable
given that the Fed has been buying fewer bonds and foreign
central banks - many needing hard cash reserves to intervene in
defence of their currencies - were selling more than $20 billion
of Treasury securities in the week to last Wednesday.
The causality goes a little haywire at this point.
Did the start of the actual Fed bond taper last month feed
such volatility on emerging and western equity markets as to
prompt a counter-intuitive flight to safety in U.S. Treasuries?
It makes sense if you watch parallel gains in gold and Swiss
francs, for example, and a surge in seismographs such as Wall
St's equity volatility index, the Vix.
Or has the financial shock and currency-supporting interest
rate rises in developing economies been bad enough to darken the
economic outlook everywhere?
AMERICA'S ROCK, CHINA'S HARD PLACE
That's why attention turns from America's rock to China's
hard place - or maybe China's 'hard landing' more pertinently.
"Emerging markets should be much more concerned about the
'China taper' than the Fed taper," said Crossborder Capital
Managing Director Mike Howell.
While long-standing China slowdown fears eased somewhat late
last year, business surveys in January indicate another stall as
authorities push on toward a more consumption-driven model and
aim to tame the recent credit boom by squeezing the lending
activities of its 'shadow banks'.
Apart from monthly data from Beijing, a halving last month
of world shipping prices - often seen as a play on
Chinese demand - reveals some considerable alarm on that front.
And to the extent that Chinese sovereign credit default
swaps are any proxy for systemic and debt-related concerns,
their resurgence over the past two months is also revealing.
So while the fall in U.S. Treasury yields this year so far
could act as some automatic stabiliser of emerging markets, the
return of China angst pops up to replace it.
"The two big threats facing EM have turned upside down,"
said Citi strategist David Lubin, adding that the dance between
both influences could end up depressing world growth at the
margins and make it increasingly difficult for many developing
countries to export their way out of trouble.
"The growth model, once so reliable and impressive, is
in flux," Lubin said.
This is not going away easily. If there's a rebound in
growth in China after its new year celebrations, the likelihood
is reduced global stress and repeated Fed tapering will lift
Treasury yields again. If not, pressure may mount anyway.
To be sure, there appears to be little panic among long-term
investors who still insist cheaper emerging market equity will
pay off over time in economies with higher growth potential,
better demographics and better balance sheets than much of the
developed world.
"The long-term investment case hasn't dramatically changed,"
Franklin Templeton's veteran emerging markets investor Mark
Mobius said last week.
There are good reasons at least why full-blown sovereign and
systemic crises can be avoided, unlike the late 1990s of rigid
exchange rates and modest hard cash reserves.
But the chillier international winds will expose any deeper
structural and political flaws in capital-hungry emerging
economies. And less patient mutual funds - where net $14 billion
of outflows last month alone exceeded 2013 as a whole - may not
want to hang about for that long.
One choice may be to switch between interest-rate sensitive
markets of the 'Fragile Five', Turkey, Brazil, India, Indonesia
and South Africa, and those more hip to global growth at large,
such as South Korea, Russia and China itself.
"I'd be more wary of the latter group right now," said
Deutsche Bank emerging equities strategist John Paul Smith. "It
may not be the time to turn incrementally more bearish but the
outlook for the year ahead is just not positive."
