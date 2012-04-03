LONDON, April 3 (IFR) - BlackRock has poached seven emerging markets fund managers from BNP Paribas Investment Partners to ramp up its global efforts in the asset class.

The hires include Sergio Trigo Paz, who was chief investment officer of BNP's emerging markets fixed income business, to head BlackRock's efforts. Imran Hussain, who has been running the firm's emerging markets fixed income business, will leave after a transition period.

Peter Fisher, senior managing director and global head of fixed income at BlackRock said the hires complement last year's appointment of Joel Kim from ING Investment Management as head of Asia-Pacific fixed income.

"We were punching below our weight principally in terms of assets but also the size of our emerging markets team," said Fisher in explaining the hires. BlackRock has about USD4bn of assets under management through exclusive emerging markets mandates.

He added: "We've been building our emerging markets capabilities and this is the next step." Trigo Paz and the team will be based in London where their remit will be to invest in hard currency, local currency and corporate emerging markets assets across the globe.

"They are one of the leading teams out there," said Fisher. "I like they way they complement our other fixed income processes."

Fisher added that Trigo Paz and Kim will decide on how the business develops, including whether to hire portfolio managers based in Latin America.

As well as Trigo Paz the other hires are Raphael Marechal, Chris Kelly, Laurent Develay, Michel Aubenas, Jane Yu and Ernesto Bettoni. The team managed about USD6bn of assets at BNPP.

(Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Alex Chambers)