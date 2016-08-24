NEW YORK Aug 24 A U.S. exchange-traded fund
with an innovative strategy is sticking to its bet the music
will stop for some dividend-paying companies, even as its own
performance has the tempo of a funeral dirge.
The Reality Shares DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF
buys companies it predicts could hike their dividends and bets
against - or shorts - cash-strapped firms that could cut such
payouts.
The fund is not managed by a stockpicker. Instead, it is
part of a fast-growing group of index funds that rely on
algorithms that decide what to buy and when.
With bond yields at historic lows, investors have flocked to
stock dividends for income, but DFND's manager is warning
investors that buying companies for their dividends without
paying attention to their quality cannot work forever.
Seven pieces of data tell the fund whether a dividend-paying
company is spinning toward the drain.
For instance, a company with negative free cash flow could
be forced to cut its dividend because it is burning money. By
contrast, a company with strong earnings growth and a share
buyback program might have good prospects and the cash to beef
up dividends.
The ETF buys the companies that rank highest on these
metrics and shorts those doing the worst, a strategy the fund's
issuer calls "long quality and short crap."
Despite the financial engineering, the fund has trailed the
S&P 500 every month since its January launch.
"Sometimes the crap tends to rally because that's what
everyone wants," said Eric Ervin, Chief Executive of San Diego,
California-based Reality Shares Inc, the fund's promoter.
High-income-generating stocks have been so popular that the
Vanguard Dividend Growth Fund shut its doors to new
investors last month, with its managers citing a desire to
"control asset growth" after attracting $3 billion in six
months.
Investors are buying companies that pay a dividend even if
they rate poorly on conventional measures of quality. And U.S.
stocks have generally been on an upswing since February, a tide
that has been lifting all boats, by and large.
DFND's bets against Newmont Mining Corp,
Freeport-McMoRan Inc and Exelon Corp have soured
as the stocks rose instead.
Exelon, for instance, has spent more cash over the past year
on core investments than it generated from business operations -
even before paying dividends. But the electric utility saw its
stock pop in February after promising to keep hiking dividends.
While DFND's average dividend-paying "long" stock is up 6.5
percent this year, its average "short" gained a punishing 44
percent, according to research service Morningstar Inc.
RIVAL FUND SIDESTEPS HAZARDS
DFND's only "long-short" dividend ETF competitor,
QuantShares Hedged Dividend Income Fund, has managed to
avoid similar hazards by shorting companies with low or
inconsistent dividends.
The funds' differing approaches to determining what is a
good short make for very different holdings. While DFND is long
Citigroup, suggesting it predicts the bank could raise its
dividend, DIVA is shorting the bank because the current dividend
is relatively small.
DIVA also spreads bets across more stocks, smoothing out
overall performance. The fund shorts about 200 companies, while
DFND bets against nine. DIVA's average long position is up 18
percent, while its average short is up 14 percent, Morningstar
data shows.
Among DIVA's top bets are that Nordstrom Inc, Targa
Resources Corp and Macy's Inc could rise, while
SBA Communications Corp, WPX Energy Inc and
Zayo Group Holdings Inc could fall.
DFND is about $2.9 million in size, while DIVA invests $3.9
million in assets. Both ETFs have expense ratios slightly below
1 percent, which is above average in part because shorting
stocks is typically more expensive than going long.
Helping both funds is the fact that they buy larger
positions in their long holdings than their shorts.
Overall, DFND is down 3 percent since January, with its
rival up 18.4 percent over the same period, according to Thomson
Reuters Lipper. The S&P 500 has climbed around 8.5 percent this
year, including dividends.
Reality Shares's Ervin is not backing down, warning
investors that buying companies for their dividends without
attention to their quality cannot work forever. In addition to
holding on to the underperforming shorts, the ETF is betting on
a rise in dividend-paying Tyson Foods Inc, Waste
Management Inc and Linear Technology Corp.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Nick Zieminski)