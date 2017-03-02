NEW YORK, March 2 The world's largest exchange-traded fund attracted the most new cash in more than two years on March 1, a spokesman said on Thursday, as investors saw brightening growth prospects.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) took in $8.2 billion on Wednesday, according to a spokesman, the largest figure since December 2014 and a top-10 figure of all time. The fund was started in 1993.

