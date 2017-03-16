Basic resources, retailers send European shares near 2-month low
LONDON, June 15 Weak basic resources stocks amid depressed crude prices sent European shares sliding for the second straight session on Thursday.
LONDON, March 16 Assets invested in European exchange-traded funds hit a record $620 billion at the end of February, research and consultancy firm ETFGI said.
This overtook a previous record of $599 billion for European exchange-traded funds in January, and highlights the continued popularity of passive instruments over actively managed funds.
ETFs, securities which track an index or a basket of assets, saw $12.4 billion of inflows in February in Europe, marking the 30th month of straight inflows, according to ETFGI data.
The overall size of the global ETF market stands at just below $4 trillion, with the United States dominating the lion's share of the market, according to ETFGI.
ETFs have become an attractive option for investors as they provide a cheaper investment option than traditional mutual funds, which often charge a management fee for actively selecting stocks in which to invest and have tended to underperform.
Globally long-only mutual funds have so far seen outflows this year, data from Bank of America Merrill Lynch shows.
Assets under management in the global collective investment funds market grew $727.3 billion, or up 1.9 percent, for February and stood at $38.78 trillion at the end of the month, according to Thomson Reuters Lipper data. (Reporting by Kit Rees and Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Alison Williams)
LONDON, June 15 Weak basic resources stocks amid depressed crude prices sent European shares sliding for the second straight session on Thursday.
LONDON, June 14 European shares pulled back on Wednesday, as energy stocks fell on tumbling crude prices and banks were hit after weak U.S. data raised questions over future rate hikes in the world's biggest economy.
* Raiffeisen Bank falls as Barclays calls underweight (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)