LONDON Nov 12 European money market funds have increased their exposure to Asia by more than sixfold in two years in search of jucier yields and will increasingly look beyond their traditional investment grounds of Europe and North America, Fitch Ratings said on Monday.

The conservative funds, who invest in low risk, cash-equivalent assets, have increased their Asian allocations to 7.7 percent of portfolios in September from 1.2 percent two years ago, with Japan by far the main beneficiary.

"Historically money market funds in Europe have been very much focused on their core constituency - European and North American issuers - but this shift to Japanese issuers notably, to Asian issuers, and in some cases Middle East issuers is quite a significant change," said Alastair Sewell, a director at Fitch.

"We would see a continued shift towards non-traditional issuers ... as funds look for new issuers of high quality that are able to offer more competitive yield."

Overall, there was a shift of about 20 percent, or some 100 billion euros ($127 billion), in European money funds' regional allocations in 2010-2012, with money moving away from assets in peripheral euro zone countries, the United States and Britain, Fitch said in a report..

Core euro zone issuers are still by far the largest investment area for the region's money funds, with 48.1 percent of portfolios on average, but other regions are growing.

For instance some money managers are venturing into the Middle East -- with 0.2 percent in aggregate, twice the allocation two years ago.

Fitch listed the Bank of China, the National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Singapore's state investment fund Temasek among the Asian and Middle Eastern issuers attracting European money market funds.

Not all of Europe's funds are opening up to new regions, however, with the shift being most pronounced among bigger funds with greater research resources, Sewell said, and a large proportion of investments is likely to stay closer to home.

"Money market funds remain highly conservative products, so there will continue to be a strong core allocation to the traditional regions of North America and Europe," he said.

Nevertheless European money fund managers who had already cut out of Greece and Potugal two years ago, got rid of any other peripheral euro zone investments including Spain and Ireland, bringing their exposure to this group to zero.

A sharp drop in exposure to UK assets - down by over 7 percentage points - and to a lesser extent a contraction in U.S. assets is largely due to bank rating downgrades, while core Europe has offered more public agency issuance that has attracted money market funds, Sewell said.