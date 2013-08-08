* Careful stock picking key to value as Europe, UK recover
By Richard Hubbard and Tricia Wright
LONDON, Aug 8 It's been a long time coming, but
with recovery under way in the UK and signs the euro zone
economy may be stabilising, the hunt is on for beaten-down
stocks with hidden value.
Not surprisingly, fund managers expect to find the biggest
gains in the hardest-hit sectors of the most troubled countries
- such as banks, auto makers and builders in places like Spain,
Italy or France.
They are quick to add that success will be more a matter of
careful stock selection than reliance on a tide that lifts all
boats, as growth is likely to remain modest at best and there
are still substantial political risks.
"It's definitely a stock-picking environment; it's not going
to be about buying a broad range within a sector," said Sandra
Crowl, a member of the investment committee at Carmignac
Gestion, which has about 55 billion euros under management.
Additionally, solid rallies in European share markets this
year, fuelled by loose central bank policies, have stretched
some valuations, so they are looking for firms with strong
prospects of earnings growth that have got their restructuring
behind them.
Xavier Lagrandie, who manages a fund investing in small and
medium-sized companies for Lombard Odier Investment Managers
(LOIM), said some of the better opportunities can be found in
banks and financial firms, even in recession-hit Spain.
He singled out Spain's Bankinter, whose first-half
profit jumped more than fourfold as a potential gem in one of
the most tarnished sectors. Bankinter's non performing loan
ratio was just 4.6 percent at the end of June, compared with
11.2 percent for the sector.
David Walton, a fund manager at Hargreave Hale, highlighted
stocks exposed to a pick-up in consumer spending. He pointed to
gas burner maker Sabaf, which has been doing well
outside Europe, but has been held back by the slowdown on its
home continent. Or Dutch bed retailer Beter Bed, which
he said recently closed Spanish stores but could benefit from a
healthier economy.
Walton noted that in 2010, the pair's earnings per share
were at 1.5 euros and 1.3 euros, respectively, and that if they
can return to such profit levels and trade on price/earnings
(PE) ratios of 15 times, then Sabaf's shares could rise to 23
euros from 12 euros and Beter Bed's to 20 euros from 14 euros.
INVESTORS RETURN
The return of investors to Europe has been gathering pace as
forward-looking numbers such as July's Purchasing Managers'
indexes suggest an 18-month long recession across the euro zone
may be coming to an end, and a broad recovery in Britain.
The improving data has steadily encouraged investors back
into funds targeting the region. Over the last five weeks
European equity fund inflows have reached $5.3 billion, compared
with $1 billion in outflows over the same period of 2012,
according to data from research firm EPFR.
However, with growth likely to be anaemic and the risk of a
political blow-up in the euro zone ever present, analysts said
another way for cautious investors to improve their chances was
to focus on European companies exposed to faster recovery in the
United States.
Companies such as British drugmaker Shire, feature
on a ranking of stocks with high sales in North America favoured
by Macquarie Bank. Shire trades on a 12-month forward PE ratio
of 15 times against its 10-year average of 17.7, according to
Thomson Reuters Datastream.
LOIM's Lagrandie would add Swiss bathroom products maker
Geberit for similar reasons, arguing it was a
conservatively managed company ready to benefit from fitting out
buildings under construction, he said.
However, some said the benefits of a stronger U.S. economy
have already been priced into many stocks.
GLOBAL DOMINANCE
Another place to look is among firms with strong global
brands or products that dominate their markets worldwide that
have cut costs, restructured and repaired their balance sheets.
Managers of JPMorgan's Dynamic Europe fund selected non-life
insurers Axa and Allianz, both of which have
positive earnings momentum after forecasts were revised up when
they reported their latest results.
They also like smaller gems like call-centre provider
Teleperformance, which trades on a 12-month forward PE
ratio of 12.3 times against its 15-year average of 17.7, Thomson
Reuters Datastream shows.
For investors focused on the UK, currently leading the
recovery across Europe, Citibank strategists like home builder
Barratt Developments, currently on a 12-month forward
PE ratio of 14.2, compared with its peers on 14.5.
Another area in which European firms excel is research and
development. German engineering service group Bertrandt
, which should benefit as capital investment picks up,
trades on a 12-month forward PE ratio of 13.9 times, below its
15-year average of 17.4, Datastream shows.